Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to Hold at Barclays

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Croda International Stock Performance

COIHY opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Croda International has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

