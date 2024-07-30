Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 55,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,550. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

