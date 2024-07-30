CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$14.43 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$15.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.70.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

