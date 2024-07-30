CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.2 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

NYSE CTS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,133 shares of company stock worth $1,826,356. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

