Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl Sells 5,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.69. 315,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

