Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,005 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.92% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $46,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,280. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

