CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 371,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. CVR Energy has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

