Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DNPLY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

