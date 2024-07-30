DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY24 guidance at $9.00-$9.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DaVita stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

