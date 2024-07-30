Decred Market Cap Hits $198.36 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Decred has a market cap of $198.36 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.23 or 0.00018535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00078546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009302 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.17 or 0.46131433 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,222,830 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

