Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $376.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $441.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

