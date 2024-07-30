Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,565,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 702,209 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.