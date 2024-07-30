Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Delek US worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $16,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 627.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Delek US Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:DK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 1,587,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

