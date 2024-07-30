Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

