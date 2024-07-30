Desktop Metal (DM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Desktop Metal has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

DM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 101,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DM. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

