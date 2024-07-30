Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE DB opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
