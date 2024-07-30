Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.