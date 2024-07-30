Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSCC. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 6,416,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,573. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.