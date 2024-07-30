Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.26 ($26.37) and last traded at €24.24 ($26.35). 4,902,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.21 ($26.32).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.46.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

