DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
DFIHY stock remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
About DFI Retail Group
