Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 619,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.5 days.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

BEVFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $329.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 54.93%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.