DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 595,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,080. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
