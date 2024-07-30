DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $391.61 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00420019 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,937,650.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

