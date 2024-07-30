Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,832 shares of company stock worth $35,850,997. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

