Dorian LPG (LPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 309,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

