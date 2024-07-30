Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48, Zacks reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 86,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,556. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.