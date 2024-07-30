DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 4.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $16.25. 256,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 167,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DouYu International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DouYu International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

