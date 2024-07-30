Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 86,106 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,106 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Sysco worth $75,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.26. 3,776,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.