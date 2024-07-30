Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. 2,794,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,449,156. The company has a market capitalization of $463.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

