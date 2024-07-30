Earnest Partners LLC Buys 29,015 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Schneider National worth $39,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 1,376,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

