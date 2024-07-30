Earnest Partners LLC Buys 80,273 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,273 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 44,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,624,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.