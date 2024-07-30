Earnest Partners LLC Has $10.08 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,346. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

