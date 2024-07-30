Earnest Partners LLC Has $62.01 Million Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,680,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,079 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $62,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 19,423,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,931,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,648,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

