Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 225 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,483. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

