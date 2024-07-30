Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 27,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,877. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

