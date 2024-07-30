Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.66% of Kimball Electronics worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 185,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,876. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.