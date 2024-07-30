Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $20.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.38. 1,268,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

