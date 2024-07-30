Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. 4,999,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

