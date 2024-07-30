Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 72,067 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,540,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,494,508. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

