Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

