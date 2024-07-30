Econ Financial Services Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. 692,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,525. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

