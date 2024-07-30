Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 18,350 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 427,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

BATS OMFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,672 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

