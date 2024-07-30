Edelcoin Price Tops $1.12 (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $5.72 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12474479 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,260,991.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

