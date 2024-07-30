ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.30 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $27,842.52 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,694.59 or 0.99982619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071769 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0318145 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $186,505.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

