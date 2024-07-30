Entegris, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.