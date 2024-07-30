ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $147.31

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.00 or 1.00107749 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00072002 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02001461 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

