Establishment Labs (ESTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.