Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,449. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

