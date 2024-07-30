EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 715,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

