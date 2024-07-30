F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.4 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-13.100 EPS.

F5 stock traded up $20.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09. F5 has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

