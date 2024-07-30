Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

FARM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 17,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FARM. Craig Hallum began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.